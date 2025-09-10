Netherlands' Contribution To Ukraine Energy Support Fund Already Reaches EUR 65M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The parties discussed Russia's shelling of Ukraine's energy facilities, as well as possible assistance from the Netherlands to provide Ukraine with backup equipment and materials required for immediate repairs and restoration works, as well as the country's successful passage through the heating season.

As mentioned by the ministry, the Netherlands has already contributed EUR 65 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Among other things, the meeting participants discussed involving Dutch entities in joint projects with Ukrainian energy companies. In this regard, the parties agreed to work on the organization of a sustainable energy trade mission to Ukraine.

Special attention was paid to the Netherlands' potential involvement in the Ukraine Renewable Energy Risk Mitigation Mechanism (URMM), which had been presented at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Grynchuk also invited partners to join the government programme 'Energy Independence of Individual Household Owners', allowing Ukrainians to develop renewable generation to meet their own needs. Currently, the implementation mechanism of the programme is being reviewed to attract additional financial support from international donors.

A reminder that earlier Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk discussed the current situation in Ukraine's energy system and preparations for the heating season with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry