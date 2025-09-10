Texas Hemp Business Council Supports Protections For Minors, Urges Practical Enforcement Of Governor Abbott's Executive Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Hemp Business Council (THBC) today issued the following statement regarding Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA 56, which clarifies agency authority pertaining to hemp and hemp-derived products:

“The Texas Hemp Business Council recognizes Governor Abbott's executive order, emphasizing that existing Texas hemp laws already regulate the industry, while supporting protections for minors and practical enforcement for hemp businesses. By avoiding a ban on hemp products, GA 56 preserves lawful adult access, promotes responsible commerce and discourages the growth of illicit markets.

“We fully support measures that ensure hemp products are sold only to adults aged 21 and over, including child-resistant packaging and measures to reduce potential school exposure.

“At the same time, Governor Abbott's executive order serves as an interim enforcement tool, drawing from the hemp regulatory framework proposed in HB 309 by Rep. Briscoe Cain. We urge regulators to implement these directives in a way that does not create undue burdens on responsible hemp businesses. Clear and practical rules are critical for compliance and for the continued growth of Texas's legal hemp industry.

“Texas already has strong hemp regulations under HB 1325, including strict THC limits, full-panel testing, licensing, labeling and accessible certificates of analysis. THBC remains committed to working with state agencies to ensure regulations achieve their public safety goals while supporting the responsible operation of hemp businesses across Texas.”

