Trump Media Seeks To Expand 'Truth Social Funds' With 5 New America-First ETF Filings

2025-09-10 04:06:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) filed for five new ETFs with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The company said that the ETFs would carry an“America-First” theme. The new ETFs, along with requisitions earlier in the year for ETFs that track cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), would collectively be known as the“Truth Social Funds.”

The five thematic ETFs include the Truth Social American Icons ETF, American Security & Defense ETF, American Next Frontiers ETF, American Energy Security ETF, and American Red State REITs ETF.

The company stated that the ETFs are expected to launch later this year on the NYSE Arca, although proposed fees weren't disclosed.

