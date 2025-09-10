New Frontiers: TWG Tea Unveils First Destination In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From boutique to brand universe - TWG Tea continues its global expansion with a new digital experience redefining luxury tea e-commerce in the GCC.





August 2025, United Arab Emirates - TWG Tea, the world's finest luxury tea brand, expands its presence in the Middle East with a dual debut: the opening of its first Boutique & Takeaway destination in Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, and the launch of a fully immersive, Arabic-English website - an elegant blend of brand storytelling and seamless omnichannel e-commerce, tailored for the GCC. Marking its third location in the UAE and 85th worldwide, the Abu Dhabi boutique is a luminous 1,300 sq. ft. jewel set in the heart of the city's premier luxury lifestyle destination. Designed as a refined sanctuary for tea connoisseurs and the culturally curious alike, the boutique brings TWG Tea's signature blends, rare harvests, and the brand's iconic Takeaway Tea experience to one of the region's most dynamic capitals. As part of its global expansion, TWG Tea unveils a groundbreaking bilingual e-commerce website - a seamless digital gateway into the world of luxury tea. Crafted with precision and imagination, the platform blends interactive storytelling, intuitive navigation, and immersive virtual worlds to elevate tea discovery into a fully narrative-driven experience - redefining the customer journey across the GCC. A Sense of Place: An iconic anchor, TWG Tea's new boutique reimagines luxury retail and takeaway tea. A testament to the brand's modern artistry and timeless savoir-faire, the space blends architectural refinement with immersive storytelling - inviting guests into a richly layered world where daily rituals become exceptional experiences. Signature hues, sculptural lighting, and gilded teapots evoke a quiet elegance - offering a sensory journey into the world of tea. Reinventing Takeaway:

With over 100 single-estate harvests and exclusive blends - the largest tea list of its kind in the Middle East - TWG Tea's elevated Takeaway Tea concept redefines everyday luxury. Thoughtfully designed cups, inspired by the brand's gilded teapots, are nestled in chic, sustainable carriers for an indulgent experience on the move. Each tea is prepared to exacting standards using filtered water and precise infusion methods, served hot or over ice (AED29, 450ml), and accompanied by a white sugar stick and a reusable TWG Tea glass straw. New Ways to Navigate Tea: TWG Tea unveils a first-of-its-kind digital experience - a groundbreaking immersive brand site that redefines how we explore, select, and savour the art of tea. Now shipping across the entire GCC - including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar - the new e-commerce website seamlessly merges tea discovery, luxury, and convenience, offering a new frontier for tea culture in the digital age. Available in both Arabic and English, the new platform invites tea lovers into the TWG Collective - a series of virtual worlds celebrating tea as craft, ritual, and cultural icon.

Step inside Tea Innovation, Tea Origins, and TWG Tea in 360°, three immersive spaces that blend storytelling, sensory design, and curated exploration.

TEA INNOVATION

Drift through a cinematic dreamscape where signature hand-painted tea tins and a sculptural 18k gold teapot take centre stage - a tribute to imagination, craftsmanship, and the art of reinvention.

TEA ORIGINS

Travel from mist-covered highlands to hidden tea gardens in a series of captivating short films that celebrate the landscapes, legends, and harvests behind the world's finest leaves. TWG TEA IN 360°

Take a virtual promenade through TWG Tea's global flagship in Singapore - part boutique, part gallery, and a true celebration of the craft and culture of tea.

The groundbreaking platform delivers a multisensory, narrative-driven journey through TWG Tea's universe of over 1,000 teas - a seamless blend of discovery, storytelling, and luxury. Intuitive tools like Tea Finder and Compare Tea make navigating the world's largest tea list effortless, while exclusive downloads - from elegant wallpapers to IG stickers - extend the brand's refined aesthetic into everyday life.

About TWG Tea:

The finest luxury tea brand in the world, TWG Tea commits to procuring tea directly from source gardens. The brand's tea collection is the largest in the world, with fine harvests from every tea-producing country.

Internationally recognised as a true innovator, TWG Tea is celebrated for its extensive selection of exclusive handcrafted tea blends – including new blends of tea created every season in collaboration with the world's most renowned estates. Exquisite signature modern tea accessories and delicate tea-infused sweets and savouries complete the TWG Tea experience.

Established in Singapore, TWG Tea was founded by Taha Bouqdib, Maranda Barnes and Rith Aum-Stievenard in 2008. The brand was developed as a luxury concept that incorporates unique and original retail outlets, elegant tea rooms and an international distribution network.

The luxury tea brand is currently in over 80 locations around the world including London, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Dubai, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Manila, to name a few. The premier supplier to the finest hotels, restaurants and international airlines, TWG Tea is served in Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways as well as Seabourn Cruise Line, major international hotel groups. In addition, TWG Tea has a wide distribution network across 40 territories, including Australia, Morocco, Portugal and South Africa. Worldwide orders can be made online at – or through the TWG Tea mobile app.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future:

Since its inception, TWG Tea's philosophy has been rooted in sustainable development with the mission to ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy the same quality teas we do today. TWG Tea believes that it can play its part in contributing towards a sustainable future by focusing on three key pillars of sustainability – Craft, Community and Commitment.