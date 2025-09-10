Changan Accelerates Global Expansion Under Vast Ocean Plan, Showcases Breakthrough Technologies At IAA Mobility 2025, Strengthening Middle East & Africa Presence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AVATR commands 10% of UAE luxury EV market; DEEPAL gaining ground across Middle East and Africa Market with 400,000 Vehicles Sold since market entry

Dubai, UAE – September, 2025: Changan Automobile reinforced its position as a global mobility leader at IAA Mobility 2025, unveiling its latest advancements in next-generation technology while underscoring its ambitious international expansion strategy. Guided by the“Vast Ocean Plan”, Changan is accelerating the launch of its new energy brands across global markets, with particular emphasis on the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as core regions of growth and long-term commitment.

Since its entry into MEA in 1994, Changan has sold more than 400,000 vehicles across the region. Today, its presence continues to expand rapidly. AVATR has already secured a 10 percent share of the UAE's luxury EV market, while DEEPAL is building strong momentum across the GCC and North Africa. This success reflects Changan's strategy of strengthening localized operations and delivering products that respond directly to regional needs, from long-distance mobility to performance in high-temperature environments.

“Our vision is to combine global innovation with local insight,” said Xiao Feng, General Manager of Changan Middle East and Africa Business Unit.“The Middle East and Africa are not just growth markets for us-they are long-term partners in building the future of intelligent, sustainable mobility.”

At IAA Mobility 2025, Changan showcased its latest breakthroughs that define the future of smart, sustainable transportation. The Golden Shield solid-state battery, designed for mass production by 2027, promises up to 1,500 kilometers of range on a single charge with unmatched safety and performance under extreme conditions, making it particularly well-suited for markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Alongside this innovation, the company presented its SDA intelligent platform, which integrates seamless connectivity, autonomous driving capabilities, and user-centric smart mobility features. Changan also highlighted its new BlueCore hybrid and electric drive systems, further underscoring its investment of 110 billion RMB in research and development and its portfolio of more than 400 EV technology breakthroughs.

Reaffirming its long-standing presence in the MEA region, Changan is investing in deeper partnerships, localized operations, and customer-focused networks that enhance the overall ownership experience. From service and aftersales infrastructure to products adapted for the region's unique climate and road conditions, the company continues to build strong ties with local communities and markets. This commitment reflects not only Changan's ambition to expand globally but also its resolve to anchor its growth within the dynamic economies of the Middle East and Africa.

The IAA stage also saw the global debut of the AVATR Vision Xpectra luxury concept. Crafted under the“Emotive Luxury” design philosophy by award-winning designer Nader Faghihzadeh, the concept embodies the fusion of bold design and cutting-edge EV technology, signaling Changan's intent to bring advanced luxury mobility experiences to MEA customers as part of its next phase of expansion.

About Changan Automobile:

With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the“Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 39 production facilities in 14 production bases around the world. It's global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to“lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people's needs for a better life.