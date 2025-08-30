Dharmasthala Murders: Complainant Reveals His Connection With Activists, Delhi Trip

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) In a major twist in the alleged Dharmasthala murders case, the complainant, Chinnaiah, has revealed his connections with activists and also disclosed details of a trip to Delhi prior to making sensational allegations of rape and the murder of hundreds of women and girls in the temple town located in Karnataka's Mangaluru district, sources confirmed on Saturday.

Following these revelations, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) brought the complainant to Bengaluru and conducted searches and 'mahazar' (on-site investigation) operations at the residence of T. Jayanth, one of the leading activists opposing the temple management.

After several hours of search and mahazar proceedings, the SIT officials took the complainant -- known as the "mask man" -- to the office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On Sunday, he will be taken to the residence of another activist, Girish Mattennanavar, and later to Salem in Tamil Nadu, sources added.

Following the search operations, activist T. Jayanth told the media that the mask man had approached him with a skull about one-and-a-half years ago.

He claimed to have provided the mask man food and shelter at his home solely with the intention of ensuring justice.

Jayanth also revealed that he had travelled to Delhi with Girish Mattennanavar (another activist), Sujatha Bhat (another complainant), and the mask man in a rented car to meet certain individuals.

He also disclosed that they had met a well-known religious seer during the trip.

"If this is considered a crime, let the authorities punish me. I am ready. I haven't received any notice from the SIT yet," he said.

Meanwhile, some neighbours have alleged that Jayanth was involved in drug peddling activities in Bengaluru.

They also claimed that despite approaching the police, no action was taken.

In response, Jayanth denied all allegations, saying that one of the neighbours -- who was evicted from the building -- is making false accusations out of personal vengeance.

He added that he is willing to face any investigation.

Sources further said that the SIT is now focusing on the first skull the complainant initially produced.

The team is currently questioning the complainant and awaiting the DNA and soil analysis report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that it is impossible to ask the SIT to submit its report on the alleged Dharmasthala murder case within a time-bound framework.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "We have only asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murder case. It is not possible to ask them to submit a report within a fixed timeframe."

He added that it is currently unclear which direction the investigation is heading.

"If the investigation is completed early, the report will be submitted accordingly. Otherwise, the SIT will continue probing the case until they reach a conclusion," he said.

In a major development on July 11, the unidentified complainant -- who claimed he had been forced to bury the bodies of women and girls who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala -- appeared before a court in Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the bodies be exhumed in his presence and alleged that the victims bore clear signs of sexual assault.

According to him, the bodies were found without clothing or undergarments and had injuries consistent with violent sexual abuse.

These revelations have sent shockwaves across Karnataka.

Following the claims, a retired Supreme Court judge and several activists have demanded a Supreme Court- or High Court-monitored SIT probe into the alleged Dharmasthala murders, which may involve the deaths of multiple women, girls, and destitute men.

In addition, the whistleblower reportedly submitted a skull -- allegedly recovered from one of the burial sites -- to the SIT.

He was given protection under the Witness Protection Act and facilities were extended.

The police sources said that the protection under the Act given to the mask man has been revoked.

Following the serious allegations by the mask man, the authorities had excavated 17 points in temple town Dharmasthala.