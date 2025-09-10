Binance Crypto Exchange Teams Up With Franklin Templeton To Build Digital Asset Products
Binance crypto exchange and Franklin Templeton (BEN) are reportedly teaming up to build digital asset products that aim to bridge the gap between traditional markets and cryptocurrencies.
The partnership will combine Franklin Templeton's expertise in tokenizing securities with Binance's global trading infrastructure and extensive investor base. However, the report added that a Binance representative noted the tokenization efforts are“not related to the U.S.”
The companies stated that their goal is to launch products that offer faster settlement, transparent pricing, and access to competitive yields for a broad range of investors. The collaboration signals a push by Binance crypto exchange to further integrate with traditional financial institutions and expand its offerings beyond standard crypto trading.
