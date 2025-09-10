Coreweave Surged 16% Today And Retail Can't Stop Talking About The Stock Find Out More
CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) stock gained attention on Wednesday, drawing significant investor interest after the shares rose 16% on Wednesday's morning trade.
The company had announced the launch of CoreWeave Ventures on Tuesday, a new program designed to support startups and entrepreneurs shaping the future of artificial intelligence and next-generation computing technologies.
CoreWeave stock traded over 16% higher on Wednesday, after the morning bell. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish' territory the previous day amid 'normal' message volume levels.CRWV's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:35 a.m. ET on Sep. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
The stock saw a 964% surge in user message count over the past month. A Stocktwits user highlighted the fact that the company has deployed 250,000 graphics processing units (GPUs).
Another user commented that the AI trade is still intact.
As the need for AI-ready infrastructure continues to surge across industries, CoreWeave's venture arm will offer funding, infrastructure access, and strategic guidance to help emerging companies accelerate product development and market readiness.
The initiative offers access to CoreWeave's purpose-built AI cloud platform, production-grade testing environments, and advice informed by its close ties with AI-driven enterprises.
On September 3, the company entered into a definitive deal to acquire OpenPipe Inc., a startup specializing in reinforcement learning tools used to train AI agents. The integration of OpenPipe's reinforcement learning system positions CoreWeave to offer a broader AI training stack, especially as demand for custom, self-improving agents continues to climb.
In the second quarter, the AI hyperscaler reported a 207% year-on-year increase in revenue to $1.21 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion, according to Fiscal AI data.
Coreweave stock has gained over 150% so far since its listing in March.
