3 Real Reasons John Cena Didn't Win The WWE United States Championship

John Cena's SmackDown title match ended without gold, here's why WWE booked it that way.

Sami Zayn's recent victory over Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship was one of the most surprising title changes in recent memory. WWE may have booked Zayn against John Cena to strengthen his credibility as champion.

Facing and defeating a legend like Cena on SmackDown would be a major statement win, helping Zayn's reign feel significant and hard‐earned.

After the match, Brock Lesnar attacked and then challenged Cena for a singles bout at Wrestlepalooza 2025. The long‐standing rivalry between the two is enough to sell the match without a championship involved.

Their history and star power alone guarantee fan interest, making a title unnecessary for this storyline to work.

John Cena has already enjoyed multiple United States Championship reigns in his career. Winning it again would not have added much to his legacy. However, the Intercontinental Championship remains the only major singles title he has never held.

A future challenge to Dominik Mysterio on RAW would give him the chance to complete his championship collection, making that pursuit more meaningful than another US Title run.