Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Commencis, a leading AI-powered digital transformation company headquartered in Istanbul, announced that its AI research team secured 2nd place in the prestigious OpenAI to Z Challenge, an international competition organized by OpenAI in partnership with Kaggle.







Commencis AI Team Wins 2nd Place Globally in the OpenAI to Z Challenge





The OpenAI to Z Challenge invited AI teams across the globe to tackle a bold scientific problem: explore how AI can assist with data analysis that could push the archaeological frontier in the Amazon. More than 10,000 participants from over 20 countries joined the challenge, analyzing massive open-source LiDAR and satellite datasets to reveal patterns invisible to the human eye.

Commencis entered the competition with its solution, GlyphTrack: Detection of Anomalies Under Canopy . The team dug through vast LiDAR and satellite datasets from the Amazon and teased out subtle human fingerprints hidden beneath dense jungle canopy. Using a GPT-assisted anomaly detection workflow , GlyphTrack revealed patterns that had previously gone unnoticed, providing strong evidence of ancient human activity and earning Commencis a top spot in this global challenge.

The award-winning effort was led by Commencis' AI team members Dorukhan Arslan, Ece Unal, Pinar Ersoy, and Ebubekir Karamustafa . Their teamwork and diverse expertise brought a fresh perspective to solving one of archaeology's most complex challenges.







Commencis' AI team members Ece Unal, Dorukhan Arslan, Ebubekir Karamustafa and Pinar Ersoy.





Firat Isbecer, CEO of Commencis, said: "From Istanbul to the world, we are incredibly proud of this recognition. Our AI team's success in the OpenAI to Z Challenge is proof of the extraordinary talent, creativity, and dedication we have at Commencis. This achievement is not just about placing 2nd in a global competition; it shows how Turkish technology and AI research can contribute meaningfully to advancing global scientific frontiers."

The team's success was not only a technical breakthrough but also a powerful demonstration of how AI can accelerate scientific discovery and enrich our understanding of human history. The competition's outcomes, including Commencis' achievements, were even featured in National Geographic.

About Commencis

Commencis drives AI-powered digital transformation for enterprises. By putting digital at the core, Commencis help businesses thrive and stay relevant in a demanding world by leveraging the power of AI.

With more than 450 experts , Commencis specializes in artificial intelligence, design, engineering, and cloud technologies to build scalable, high-performance digital products. Commencis products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines, and retail across more than 20 countries .

With teams in Istanbul, London, and Berlin , Commencis help clients around the globe commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

