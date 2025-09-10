Robert B. Gibson is a professor in the School of Environment, Resources and Sustainability at the University of Waterloo, specializing in environmental policy issues and broader sustainability imperatives and applications. He has been involved with impact assessment law, policy and process issues since the mid 1970s.

