Azerbaijan To Introduce Desalinated Seawater And Air-To-Water Technologies By 2027
Starting from 2027, Baku and nearby regions are expected to begin using desalinated seawater as part of their drinking water supply.
Azernews reports that this announcement was made during the opening of the 2nd International Water Management Exhibition and Conference – Baku Water Week, currently taking place in Baku.
By the end of this year, contracts with international companies operating in the water sector will be finalized, and the necessary project documentation will be completed.
In 2026, a pilot project will be launched to produce drinking water through seawater desalination.
Following the successful implementation of these efforts, desalinated seawater will be officially integrated into the drinking water supply system of Baku and its surrounding areas from 2027.
By the end of this year, Azerbaijan plans to complete the technical and economic feasibility study, along with the preparation of project documentation, for water extraction from atmospheric air.
A pilot project in this field is scheduled for launch next year, with specific locations to be identified.
Following the completion of preparatory work, implementation of the first pilot project using air-to-water technology is set to begin in 2027.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment