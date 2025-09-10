Azerbaijan, Black Sea Trade And Dev't Bank Pave Way For Stronger Cooperation
The meeting focused on the Bank's recent activities, existing partnership ties with Azerbaijan, the country's representation in the Bank, and future avenues for collaboration.
The Ministry noted that the BSTDB maintained a cautious consolidation approach amid a complex geopolitical environment, successfully implementing the first phase of its Medium-Term Strategy and Business Plan for 2023–2026. The Bank's results in 2024 and early indicators for 2025 underscore its operational capacity and financial resilience.
Babayev briefed the delegation on Azerbaijan's current economic performance and positive trends, highlighting steady progress in non-oil sectors, including agriculture, information and communication technology (ICT), manufacturing, logistics, and green energy. He emphasized that these reforms enhance the country's economic stability and promote inclusive, long-term growth.
The Minister praised the launch of the second phase of the Medium-Term Strategy and Business Plan, expressing confidence that expanding the resource base and fully forming the Bank's management board would enable greater achievements in the coming years. He also stressed the importance of BSTDB's investments in transport and logistics infrastructure, particularly in the context of opening new transport corridors and rehabilitating territories liberated from occupation.
During the visit, the signing of agreements with two banks was highlighted as a positive step, facilitating increased operations in Azerbaijan and direct lending to the private sector.
Köksal underscored that Azerbaijan represents a strategic partner for the Bank. He noted that ongoing reforms in the country create new opportunities for financial institutions, and expressed BSTDB's interest in participating in larger-scale projects and supporting joint initiatives in Azerbaijan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment