Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Launches Revamped Online Shopping Platform In Kuwait

Updated website enhances digital experience for Kuwait customers with faster browsing and expanded fragrance information

DUBAI, EMIRATE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes, a leading GCC fragrance house, today announced the launch of its redesigned online shopping platform for customers in Kuwait. The upgraded website introduces a faster interface, clearer navigation, and expanded information on fragrance collections to support growing demand for digital perfume shopping.Founded in the UAE and now operating more than 180 stores across the GCC, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has built its reputation on affordable Arabic perfumes , oud oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. With distribution extending to over 90 countries, the company continues to invest in digital innovation to complement its regional retail presence.The new Kuwait website introduces several functional updates, including:.Enhanced product discovery: Advanced filters by fragrance note, category, and collection..Streamlined checkout: Transparent pricing, clear delivery timelines, and secure payment options..Customer guidance: Access to expert tips on fragrance selection and layering.By improving navigation and clarity, the platform aims to make fragrance selection and purchase easier for both first-time shoppers and experienced collectors. Customers can also view Ahmed Al Maghribi's products through leading e-commerce marketplaces in Kuwait such as Talabat and Boutiqaat.“Our goal is to make fragrance exploration and purchase as seamless as possible,” said Mansoor Choori/Media Spokesperson, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes.“The Kuwait platform reflects our commitment to digital transformation and to meeting our customers where they are - online as well as in stores.”Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes operates retail outlets in major shopping destinations across Kuwait, including Boulevard Mall, The Gate Mall, Khiran Mall, Kuwait Sama Mall, Magic Mall, and Magateer Mall. The company also participates in international exhibitions such as Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Istanbul, and Beautyworld Jakarta, strengthening its global industry profile.About Ahmed Al Maghribi PerfumesAhmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is a GCC fragrance brand blending traditional Arabian perfumery with modern tastes. Starting as a family craft in the UAE, the company now has more than 180 stores across the region and distributes to over 90 countries worldwide. Its portfolio includes oud perfumes, premium oils, bakhoor, long lasting perfumes for men and home fragrances.

Mansoor Choori

Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Kuwait

+965 517 89981

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.