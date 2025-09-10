Jool Baby Expands Award-Winning Nova Swing Collection For Fall 2025

The Jool Baby Nova Nature baby swing collection with interchangeable accessories including a removable canopy and toy bar for extended engagement

The Jool Baby Nova Signature baby swing in Sage

Jool Baby award-winning baby swing

Seven swing designs to complement any home décor while entertaining babies

- Judah Bergman, Jool Baby's founder and presidentLAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jool Baby , a trusted innovator in baby essentials, is expanding its award-winning Nova swing collection with four new designs, bringing the full collection to seven styles that complement any home décor. The collection offers premium entertainment solutions that seamlessly integrate into modern homes while keeping little ones engaged and happy.The expanded Nova collection features two distinct product lines that speak to different parenting styles and interior aesthetics.The Nova Nature collection with interchangeable accessories including a removable canopy and toy bar for extended engagement is available in White with understated and textured neutrals that disappear into décor while keeping baby happily in motion, Oatmeal in warm, earthy tones perfect for parents who love natural spaces and gear that feels effortlessly integrated, and Slate with bold, modern design featuring deep tones that add sophisticated contrast to contemporary nurseries.The Nova Signature collection offers Gray with clean, contemporary styling and maximum functionality for the modern parent, Sage in soft, muted tones that blend into dreamy nurseries while delivering continuous entertainment, Stone with boho-chic warmth that meets modern simplicity for the elevated, design-conscious parent, and Oatmeal with warm, inviting shades that create cozy spaces while keeping baby happy and content."We believe baby gear can be both functional and beautiful," says Judah Bergman, Jool Baby's founder and president. "Each Nova swing is thoughtfully designed to delight your little one while naturally complementing your home's style so parents can enjoy both practicality and style."The Nova swing collection has earned recognition from industry experts for its innovative features that prioritize both infant development and parent convenience. The award-winning baby swings feature gentle side-to-side motion with a natural rhythm. Bluetooth-enabled audio allows parents to stream personalized playlists and white noise directly from smartphones, plus ten preset melodies are included for instant entertainment. The lightweight and portable design ensures easy assembly and room-to-room mobility for modern family lifestyles, while the protective canopy and netting provide versatile indoor and outdoor use with sun and insect protection. Each swing is thoughtfully designed with a secure harness, sturdy construction, and easy-to-use features that give parents peace of mind while keeping little ones comfortable and entertained. Safety-first engineering makes the swing suitable for newborns up to 6 months or 20 pounds. Baby swings are intended for supervised play, and if your baby falls asleep, they should be moved to a firm, flat sleep surface.Jool Baby's Nova collection expansion also reflects the company's sustainability commitment through reduced packaging that minimizes waste."This is just one step on our journey," notes Judah Bergman. "Our mission is simple: to create products that make parenting easier while supporting a healthier, more sustainable world for our little ones to grow up in."The Nova collection's "Your Vibe, Their Happy Place" positioning recognizes that every parent has a unique style and approach to creating their baby's environment. Whether you're a Natural Nurturer drawn to neutral aesthetics, a Modern Minimalist who values clean lines, or a Boho Creative who loves layered textures, there's a Nova swing that complements your vision while delivering the entertainment and soothing motion babies crave.The full, expanded Jool Baby Nova swing collection , including the four new designs, is available on Amazon, Babylist, and at .# # #About Jool BabyJool Baby is a leading innovator in baby and toddler essentials, creating products that address real parenting challenges. Founded by parents, the company specializes in safety-first solutions that combine thoughtful design with practical functionality while prioritizing environmental sustainability. Jool Baby's award-winning product line empowers families worldwide to navigate developmental milestones with confidence and success, all while supporting a healthier planet for future generations.

