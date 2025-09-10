Dundee Precious Metals Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. : Reported high-grade copper-gold-silver intercepts from its ongoing Serbian exploration program, including the Dumitru Potok prospect. Results included an intercept of 131.6 metres grading 3.93% CuEq, comprised of 1.53% Cu, 2.41 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag from 1,126 metres and 76 metres at 2.47% CuEq, comprised of 1.01% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au and 10.37 g/t Ag from 1,277 metres downhole at hole DPDD032. This represents one of the most significant intercepts at Dumitru Potok to date and displays more than 250 metres of continuous skarn alteration and mineralization downhole. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $1.47 at $29.41.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment