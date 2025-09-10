Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-10 10:09:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. : Reported high-grade copper-gold-silver intercepts from its ongoing Serbian exploration program, including the Dumitru Potok prospect. Results included an intercept of 131.6 metres grading 3.93% CuEq, comprised of 1.53% Cu, 2.41 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag from 1,126 metres and 76 metres at 2.47% CuEq, comprised of 1.01% Cu, 1.43 g/t Au and 10.37 g/t Ag from 1,277 metres downhole at hole DPDD032. This represents one of the most significant intercepts at Dumitru Potok to date and displays more than 250 metres of continuous skarn alteration and mineralization downhole. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. shares T are trading up $1.47 at $29.41.

