Poland Deploys Forces To Neutralize Objects Breaching State Border

Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk announced this on X .

“An operation is underway to neutralize objects that violated and crossed the border of the Republic of Poland. The state authorities have been informed - namely, the President of the Republic of Poland and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland,” the post said.

All necessary resources have been deployed.

Citizens are asked to follow updates from the Polish army and police.

Earlier reports indicate that during an attack by strike drones on Ukraine, Russian drones reached Poland.