Poland Deploys Forces To Neutralize Objects Breaching State Border
“An operation is underway to neutralize objects that violated and crossed the border of the Republic of Poland. The state authorities have been informed - namely, the President of the Republic of Poland and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland,” the post said.
All necessary resources have been deployed.
Citizens are asked to follow updates from the Polish army and police.Read also: Demchenko on Zapad-2025 exercises: No formation of military groups observed in Belarus
Earlier reports indicate that during an attack by strike drones on Ukraine, Russian drones reached Poland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment