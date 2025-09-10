Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poland Deploys Forces To Neutralize Objects Breaching State Border

Poland Deploys Forces To Neutralize Objects Breaching State Border


2025-09-10 12:04:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk announced this on X .

“An operation is underway to neutralize objects that violated and crossed the border of the Republic of Poland. The state authorities have been informed - namely, the President of the Republic of Poland and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland,” the post said.

All necessary resources have been deployed.

Citizens are asked to follow updates from the Polish army and police.

Read also: Demchenko on Zapad-2025 exercises: No formation of military groups observed in Belarus

Earlier reports indicate that during an attack by strike drones on Ukraine, Russian drones reached Poland.

MENAFN10092025000193011044ID1110040712

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search