Japan Denounces Israeli Attack On Qatar As Threat To Sovereignty, Regional Security
Tokyo: Japan on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's strikes on a residential compound in Doha that targeted several Hamas leaders, describing the attack as a threat to Qatar's sovereignty and regional security.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the attack represented a "hindrance to diplomatic efforts" aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. He expressed Japan's solidarity with Qatar and urged Israel to return to negotiations.Read Also
-
Turkish President says Israeli attack on Qatar aims to undermine its security and stability
Treacherous attack by Israel on Qatar 'state terrorism'
Australia slams Israeli strikes in Qatar as breach of sovereignty
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on Israeli strikes on Qatar
Hayashi underlined Qatar's pivotal role in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages, warning that the Israeli strikes could undermine the negotiating process and further complicate efforts to achieve peace in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment