Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Denounces Israeli Attack On Qatar As Threat To Sovereignty, Regional Security

2025-09-10 02:09:25
QNA

Tokyo: Japan on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's strikes on a residential compound in Doha that targeted several Hamas leaders, describing the attack as a threat to Qatar's sovereignty and regional security.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the attack represented a "hindrance to diplomatic efforts" aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. He expressed Japan's solidarity with Qatar and urged Israel to return to negotiations.

Hayashi underlined Qatar's pivotal role in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and facilitate the release of hostages, warning that the Israeli strikes could undermine the negotiating process and further complicate efforts to achieve peace in the region.

