Moi Identifies New Casualty Of Israeli Attack
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced that investigations revealed that Moumin Jawad Hassouna had been martyred as a result of the Israeli attack on residential headquarters in Doha.
The Ministry extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, both its loyal personnel and civilians, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
It further stressed that investigations and information-gathering are ongoing to identify other missing individuals at the site, and that updates will be announced as soon as they become available.
