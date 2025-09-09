Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call today from his brother HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



During the call, His Majesty affirmed Jordan's solidarity with Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of several Hamas leaders. He stressed that it was a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security of Qatar and the countries of the region.



His Majesty also stressed his absolute rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.



For his part, HH the Amir affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in the face of the blatant Israeli attack. His Highness expressed his thanks to His Majesty for his sincere fraternal feelings and the Kingdom's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.



