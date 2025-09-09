Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
At The 2025 Premios Juventud September 25 In Panama City Natti Natasha Will Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby -

At The 2025 Premios Juventud September 25 In Panama City Natti Natasha Will Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby -


2025-09-09 11:07:50
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Dominican artist Natti Natasha will be present at the 2025 Premios Juventud, which will be held on Thursday, September 25 in Panama City, and will reveal the gender of her baby at the event. The singer shares this chapter of her personal life with Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina, preparing an unforgettable night for her audience. In addition, she will join the musical celebration in tribute to Panama alongside Nando Boom, performing the iconic song“Ellos Benia Dem Bow.”



MENAFN09092025000218011062ID1110040468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search