At The 2025 Premios Juventud September 25 In Panama City Natti Natasha Will Reveal The Sex Of Her Baby -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Dominican artist Natti Natasha will be present at the 2025 Premios Juventud, which will be held on Thursday, September 25 in Panama City, and will reveal the gender of her baby at the event. The singer shares this chapter of her personal life with Puerto Rican producer Raphy Pina, preparing an unforgettable night for her audience. In addition, she will join the musical celebration in tribute to Panama alongside Nando Boom, performing the iconic song“Ellos Benia Dem Bow.”
