UN General Assembly Opens 80Th Session

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept 9 (Petra) – The United Nations General Assembly opened its 80th session Tuesday, with the newly elected President, German Annalena Baerbock, taking the oath to uphold the UN Charter.Over the next two weeks, the Assembly will elect the heads of its six committees and vice-presidents for the current session.On September 23, world leaders and heads of government are expected to deliver statements during the general debate as part of the high-level week, anticipated to include more than 100 heads of state, 46 heads of government, and numerous ministers.Baerbock becomes the fifth woman to preside over the General Assembly in the UN's 80-year history. She expressed gratitude and pride at taking the role during such a critical period.Speaking at the ceremony, she said, "Taking the oath on the original UN Charter reminds us of what the world can achieve together, but looking at Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and Haiti also reminds us of how often we have failed to fulfill our promises regarding peace, security, human rights, justice, and sustainability."She added that the world currently stands at a crossroads, as the UN faces financial and political pressures. "This makes the 80th session extraordinary," she stressed, emphasizing the importance of keeping the UN vibrant, strengthening it, and making it fit for the 21st century.