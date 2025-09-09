The Honest Company To Participate In Wells Fargo 8Th Annual Consumer Conference September 17, 2025
Wells Fargo 8th Annual Consumer Conference
Dana Point, CA
Wednesday, Sept 17, 2025
About The Honest Company
The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Launched in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit .
Investor Inquiries:
Elizabeth Bouquard
...
Media Contact:
Brenna Israel Mast
...
