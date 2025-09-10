Roger Auster

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Lecturer in Environmental Social Science, Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste, University of Exeter
Roger is a Lecturer in Environmental Social Science at the University of Exeter, based in the Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste. His research specialisms are in the human dimensions of species reintroduction, environmental resilience, and nature-based solutions.

  • –present Lecturer in Environmental Social Science, Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste, University of Exeter

