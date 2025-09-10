Roger Auster

Roger is a Lecturer in Environmental Social Science at the University of Exeter, based in the Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste. His research specialisms are in the human dimensions of species reintroduction, environmental resilience, and nature-based solutions.

