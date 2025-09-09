Union Rescue Mission Takes The Fight Against Homelessness To New Heights With 'Over The Edge' Fundraising Event

L.A.'s oldest rescue mission uses high-flying fundraising event to unveil its new“The Way Home” positioning

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Rescue Mission's (URM) 7th annual Over the Edge fundraising event is back. As one of Southern California's highest-profile ways to fight homelessness, this event offers thrill-seekers and compassionate supporters alike the opportunity to rappel 25 stories down the side of the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City Hotel on Sept. 26-27.

According to event organizers, who expect 300 people to take the 367-foot plunge over the weekend, this isn't just an adrenaline rush–it's an act of service for Angelenos in need.

In Los Angeles, more than 72,000 men, women, and children are experiencing homelessness – many for the first time. By going Over the Edge, residents are literally taking fundraising to new heights and helping end homelessness for the 5,000 people who walk through the doors of URM every year.

This year's event has an ambitious fundraising goal of $1.8 million, the highest in its seven-year history. Thanks to a generous matching gift, every dollar raised-up to $500,000-is matched, doubling the impact of every participant.

Eighty-six cents of every dollar raised directly supports URM's long-term solutions, programs and resources, which are highlighted through URM's new global positioning,“The Way Home,” guiding neighbors in need toward stability and a place to call home.

“For 134 years, URM has been providing more than just a bed and a hot meal,” said Mark Hood, CEO of Union Rescue Mission.“We've been helping homeless Angelenos achieve the stability and self-sufficiency they need to find their way home. As one of our largest fundraisers of the year, Over the Edge allows us to provide the transitional programs and services that make this total life-transformation possible.”

“This event shows the lengths – and heights – we go to end homelessness in L.A. Thank you to everyone taking the leap with us to help their fellow neighbors in need.”

Participation in Over the Edge is more than a personal challenge-it is a public statement that every person deserves a home, a future, and a community that refuses to give up on them.

Event sponsors include Absurd Ventures, The Houser Foundation, Von Holzhausen, Obaida and Scott Watt, Scripps Ranch Family, Drs. Tricia and Tom Paulsen, Ruth and Doug Bothwell, and Apriem Advisors.

URM challenges everyone to take the leap, raise funds, and support those in need on their journey home. For more information on URM's Over the Edge event, its programs and services, or to donate, please visit .

Event details:

What: Union Rescue Mission's 7th Annual Over the Edge Fundraising Event

When: September 26-27, 2025

Where: Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City Hotel, 555 Universal Hollywood Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Time: Rappel times will be assigned once participants meet their fundraising goal.

Registration: Participants can register HERE .

Additional Info: Each participant or team receives a personal fundraising page to collect donations from friends and family. The minimum fundraising goal per rappeler is $1,000.

About Union Rescue Mission:

Union Rescue Mission (URM) is the oldest rescue mission in Southern California and one of the largest in the U.S., offering a beacon of hope and compassion for people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles for 134 years. Through its Skid Row shelter, Hope Gardens and Angeles House family centers, URM annually provides 5,000 men, women, and children with more than just a hot meal and bed for the night – but also the skills training and classes, counseling, health clinics, and spiritual support they need to transform their lives.

URM programs allow it to provide real homelessness solutions geared toward the whole person-mind, body, and spirit-and to keep families together in the name of Jesus Christ. Emergency Services offer shelter, food, health and legal clinics, and counseling.

URM's Singles Emergency Services (S.E.S) program provides single men and women with a personalized approach to getting back on their feet. Life-Transformation Ministry is a 12-month program addressing addiction and other root causes of homelessness. And the Learning Center is a multimedia educational facility staffed by credentialed LAUSD Belmont Adult Day School Instructors. To learn more, visit URM.

