USD/JPY Forecast: 09/09: Sideways Trend Holds (Video)
- The US dollar had initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday but gave back gains against the Japanese yen as we continue to see a lot of back and forth sideways action. We are hanging around the 200 day EMA and the 50 day EMA, both of which are flat, and it suggests that the market just isn't quite ready to get moving yet.
Right now, I think it's somewhat of a wait and see type of scenario, but you get paid to hang on to this pair at the end of every day. And I think that's part of what keeps it somewhat afloat. Whether or not we see a bottoming pattern here probably gets sorted out in the next couple of weeks. But I've been saying for a while, the dollar just isn't ready to roll over and die against the Japanese yen.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we do break to the upside, perhaps clearing the 148.50 level on a daily close, then it opens up a move to the 150.50 yen level. Short-term pullback should continue to see plenty of support, probably closer to the 146.50 yen level. At this point, it's more or less a short-term back and forth type of scenario. And therefore, I'll be looking to short-term charts to place some trades, but I have a core position I've just basically been hanging on to collecting swap.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment