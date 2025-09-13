Farooq Abdullah Urges PM, HM To Revoke PSA On Mehraj Malik

Farooq Abdullah – PTI photo

Srinagar- National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Saturday criticized the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA), terming it an unjustified step that could have been resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Farooq said,“Mehraj Malik may have spoken unparliamentary words out of anger, but slapping PSA on him is wrong. This matter could have been settled if dialogue had taken place and Malik had withdrawn his words.”

Farooq said, he has appealed to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to revoke the PSA against Malik.“Mistakes happen in the heat of the moment, but the answer lies in compassion, not coercion. The entire Doda region is disturbed, and only empathy and dialogue can bring calm,” Dr. Farooq added.

He stressed that reconciliation and understanding, not harsh measures, should guide the approach in handling such political matters in Jammu and Kashmir. (JKNS)