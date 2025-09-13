Drone Seized Near Loc In Jammu

Representational Pic

Jammu- A drone was seized by police from a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near here on Saturday, officials said.

The seizure was made from a field in Fattu Kotli village in Garkhal area, following a tip-off, they said.

Police are probing whether the drone had come from across the border or was being used locally to film a marriage function, officials said.