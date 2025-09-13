UN Backs Roadmap For Palestinian Statehood

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution sponsored by Saudi Arabia and France outlining a roadmap for the creation of a Palestinian state. The measure passed with 142 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 10 against, including opposition from the United States, Israel, and several smaller nations.

According to Reuters, the resolution was adopted on September 12, ahead of the UN leaders' summit in New York. It drew full backing from Gulf Arab states and set out a framework for a 15-month transition that would transfer authority in occupied territories to the Palestinian Authority, supported by a temporary UN peacekeeping mission.

The text condemned Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, demanded the release of hostages, and called on Hamas to disarm and cede control of Gaza. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the resolution guaranteed Hamas's“international isolation” and marked the first time the UN formally demanded its disarmament.

Israel strongly opposed the measure. Ambassador Danny Danon denounced it as“one-sided” and“shameful,” arguing it did not explicitly label Hamas a terrorist group and equated hostages with convicted militants. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated that Israel“will never allow a Palestinian state.”

Support for Palestinian recognition gained momentum as Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium announced they would recognize Palestine, though London tied its support to Israeli steps easing the humanitarian crisis. Roughly three-quarters of UN members already recognize Palestine, first declared in 1988.

The resolution builds on the earlier“New York Declaration,” which also called for a two-state solution. UN officials said the new measure reinforced“collective action to end the war in Gaza” and emphasized that peace cannot be achieved by military means alone.

Adopted as war and settlement expansion continue, the resolution reflects deepening international divisions. While much of the world pushes for Palestinian statehood, U.S. opposition and Israeli resistance cast doubt on whether the plan can move beyond symbolism.

