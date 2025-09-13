Srinagar: Overspeeding Vehicle Overturns In Nigeen, Driver Escapes

Srinagar- An overspeeding Tata Mobile bearing registration number JK01AW 3952 met with an accident in the Nigeen area of Srinagar during the late hours of the Friday night.

According to officials, the vehicle rammed into the footpath and overturned, leaving the driver to abandon it and flee from the spot immediately after the mishap.

Police from Nigeen station reached the location soon after the incident, seized the vehicle, and shifted it to the police station for further investigation.