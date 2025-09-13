Rosatom Highlights Importance Of Innovation In Building A Nuclear Future

Representatives of Rosatom State Corporation participated in the World Nuclear Association (WNA) Symposium, which was held in London recently.

The event, one of the largest international platforms for sharing expertise and discussing the future of nuclear energy, brought together industry leaders from across the globe. Rosatom's delegation included Andrey Rozhdestvin, Director General of Rosatom Energy Projects; Polina Lion, Chief Sustainability Officer; and Ivan Dybov, Director of the Regional Center for Latin America.

In his presentation,“Building Nuclear Futures: Progress and Innovation Across National and Global Projects”, Andrey Rozhdestvin highlighted both national and international nuclear power plant construction initiatives. He underscored the importance of innovation in the nuclear fuel cycle, noting,“Rosatom is consistently expanding the role of nuclear energy and making a significant contribution to achieving climate goals both in Russia and abroad by offering comprehensive nuclear power solutions. Thanks to the continuous development of innovative technologies, Rosatom provides international partners with advanced solutions across all segments of the nuclear fuel cycle.”

Polina Lion joined the session“Energizing Action”, which focused on new initiatives, innovations, and strategic steps for the sustainable development of nuclear power. She emphasized Rosatom's global footprint, saying,“Rosatom builds nuclear power plants in countries with very different macroeconomic conditions and cultures-Russia, Türkiye, Egypt, Bangladesh, Hungary, and others. What unites them is a strong demand for reliable and sustainable sources of energy. We see firsthand how our projects improve people's lives, and that is our true inspiration to keep moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Ivan Dybov contributed to the session“Nuclear-Supplied Power: Applications Around the World”. He shared Rosatom's experience in advancing multipurpose nuclear solutions for peaceful applications in international markets, with a particular focus on Latin America.