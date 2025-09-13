12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In TTP Ambush In South Waziristan

MENAFN - Khaama Press)At least twelve Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack carried out by Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in South Waziristan, according to security officials. The ambush marks one of the deadliest incidents in the tribal belt in recent months.

Agence France-Presse reported on Saturday, September 13, that a military vehicle transporting troops was targeted as it moved through a remote area. The sudden assault left multiple soldiers dead and heightened concerns about the group's resurgence along the Afghanistan border.

One Pakistani soldier, speaking to AFP, confirmed that the militants seized weapons and a military vehicle following the attack. The capture of equipment highlights the scale of the assault and raises questions about vulnerabilities in troop convoys operating in the volatile region.

The TTP has claimed responsibility for the ambush, a move consistent with its history of targeting Pakistani security forces. Analysts note that the group has stepped up attacks in recent months, despite government claims of intensified counter-terror operations in the tribal districts.

South Waziristan has long been a hotspot of militant activity, with security forces frequently engaged in clashes against insurgents. The region's rugged terrain and proximity to the Afghanistan border have provided the TTP with operational advantages, making counterinsurgency efforts increasingly difficult.

The deadly ambush underscores Pakistan's ongoing struggle to contain militancy in its northwest. Despite repeated military campaigns, the persistence of such attacks demonstrates that the insurgency remains deeply entrenched and resilient.

The incident may add pressure on Islamabad to strengthen counter-terror strategies while coordinating with regional partners. Without sustained efforts, Pakistan risks further destabilization in its frontier areas, where the TTP continues to challenge state authority.

