Qatar Confirms It Will Host Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit Monday
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Saturday confirmed it would host the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday. to be held against backdrop of recent developments in the region.
The official Qatar News Agency quoted the prime minister's adviser and official spokesperson of the foreign ministry, Dr. Majid Al-Ansari, as saying the summiteers would discuss a draft resolution regarding the recent Israeli attack on Qatar.
A preparatory ministerial meeting will be held on Sunday, he said.
The holding of the summit mirrors the Arabs and Muslims' solidarity in the face of the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted residential facilities for leaders of Hamas movement and these nations' emphatic rejection of state terrorism practiced by Israel, Al-Ansari said.
The Israeli occupation, last Tuesday, carried out an air strike on the residences of Hamas leaders in Doha. (end)
