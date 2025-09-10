The Swiss Abroad Have Less Trust In Swiss Politics, Says Poll





How are the Swiss Abroad doing? They find themselves between performance pressure and retirement. A major SBC opinion poll shows that satisfaction is high but there is criticism regarding politics and the welfare state. September 10, 2025

How are you, Switzerland? For the third time in three years, the research institute gfs has conducted a detailed opinion pollExternal link on behalf of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo's parent company, among the Swiss resident population as well as the Swiss Abroad. The result: the mood of the Swiss population, whether abroad or in Switzerland, is remarkably stable.

Regarding the Swiss Abroad, 84% of respondents said they were satisfied with their lives. By comparison, in 2024 the figure was 82%.

“The data shows that the Swiss Abroad who participated in the survey were mostly socialised in Switzerland. They take fundamental values as well as life satisfaction with them when they move abroad,” says Urs Bieri, co-director of gfs.

Global uncertainties such as wars or the reshaping of international politics are perceived similarly. This is regardless of whether survey respondents live in Switzerland, in a neighbouring country or far away.“Although the storm clouds are still at a distance, they feel them getting closer,” says Bieri.

This is unsettling for many, however not so much for themselves as for children and younger generations.

Division into two groups

As the data from the last SBC survey a year ago already indicated, the Swiss Abroad can be divided into two overarching groups. The first is made up of those who emigrated for work. It is notable that this group feels greater performance pressure than people working in Switzerland.

“People who leave Switzerland due to work often show a higher commitment. They want to push themselves harder,” says Bieri. It is therefore hardly surprising that the Swiss Abroad are more likely to base their choice of profession on advancement and further education opportunities.

