FBSPL To Highlight The Future Of Insurance Operations At Applied Net 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Net 2025 will once again set the stage for defining the future of insurance, and this year FBSPL is bringing a bold vision to Las Vegas. At Booth #617, the global consulting firm will showcase how AI-backed operations and consulting solutions are transforming proposals, policy reviews, and client onboarding, turning hours of manual work into seconds of measurable efficiency.

As the largest gathering of the Applied Systems community, the event draws more than 4,400 professionals and 250+ expert-led sessions each year. Applied Net is the premier platform for innovation and knowledge exchange in the insurance sector. For decision-makers, this isn't just an event to explore advanced technologies but an opportunity to connect with industry peers and benchmark best practices for a brighter future.

FBSPL at Applied Net 2025 will shed light on the growing need for agencies, MGAs, and carriers, specifically the need for technology integration to achieve operational excellence.

Experience Operational Excellence Firsthand at Booth #617

At the Applied Net event , FBSPL will demonstrate three newly developed AI solutions built to address the most time-consuming challenges in insurance. Each demonstration shows how everyday processes can be executed with greater speed, accuracy, and reliability.

1. AI Proposal Generator

It converts multi-carrier quotes into polished, client-ready proposals in under 30 seconds . It automatically extracts data, highlights coverage differences and premium variations, and generates an editable proposal ready to export.

Key Benefits

i. Cuts proposal creation time from hours to just 30 seconds.

ii. Ensures greater transparency by highlighting gaps.

iii. Generates customized and client-ready proposals.

iv. Eliminates manual errors and formatting inconsistencies.

2. Policy Checking & Comparison Tool

This tool is a digital underwriter, reviewing more than 900 data points across ACORDs, binders, endorsements, and quotes. It flags discrepancies and generates a color-coded report, cutting review time by up to 90% while reducing E&O risks.

Key Benefits

i. Scans 900+ data points for accurate policy review.

ii. Identifies mismatches, missing limits, and date issues proactively.

iii. Reduces review time by up to 90%, enabling faster TAT.

iv. Minimizes E&O exposure, ensuring client trust and compliance.

3. AI Questionnaire (Smart Intake Chatbot)

This smart tool instantly replaces static intake forms with guided, conversational data collection. It validates real-time inputs and integrates seamlessly with AMS or CRM systems. With an AI questionnaire, businesses can improve completion rates and automate submissions.

Key Benefits

i. Transforms long, static forms into engaging client conversations.

ii. Validates information in real time, reducing data errors at the source.

iii. Integrates directly with AMS, CRM, or quoting systems.

iv. Boosts form completion and submission rates.

Meet the Experts at Applied Net 2025

The leadership team of FBSPL will be on-site at Applied Net 2025 to share their expertise in insurance operations, consulting, and automation. At Booth #617, the leaders will bring decades of experience in guiding agencies, MGAs, and carriers toward operational excellence.

Vinod Verma – Co-CEO

Kuldeep Bhatnagar – Vice President

Ankur Chatterjee – Head of Sales & Marketing

With expertise spanning sales growth, back-office transformation, automation, and client servicing, the experts will share practical insights that go beyond demonstrations. For insurance businesses, Applied Net is a valuable opportunity to discuss real-world challenges directly with experts who have helped 550+ clients across six countries.

Whether exploring how AI can streamline policy reviews, or how consulting can help scale agency staff training, FBSPL's team will be available to guide conversations toward actionable outcomes.

Applied Net: A Convergence Point for Insurance Leadership

Applied Net is a platform where strategies for the future of insurance take shape. The event offers a rare convergence of technology providers, decision-makers, and innovators. It is the ideal setting to explore how agencies and carriers can stay competitive in a rapidly changing environment.

For FBSPL, the significance lies in the conversations that happen off-stage as much as on it. Beyond product showcases, the event will highlight operational bottlenecks, technology adoption, and leadership priorities. These interactions give business owners practical insights they can take back to their organizations.

“Applied Net is not just about unveiling what's new; it's about aligning with what's next. It creates a space where leaders can evaluate how solutions fit into their long-term strategies,” said Ankur Chatterjee, Head of Sales and Marketing.

Visit FBSPL at Applied Net 2025

With Applied Net 2025 on the horizon, FBSPL will showcase the latest technologies and the ideas shaping the future of insurance operations. The company's participation underscores its commitment to advancing efficiency, accuracy, and client service across the industry.

At Booth #617, FBSPL will demonstrate how automation and consulting can solve persistent operational challenges while engaging with industry leaders in conversations that extend beyond technology. The company views Applied Net as an essential platform to share perspectives, exchange knowledge, and collaborate on solutions that will define tomorrow's insurance landscape.

“Applied Net is where the insurance community comes together to learn, adapt, and move forward. We look forward to connecting with our peers in Las Vegas and collaborating on solutions that will define the future of insurance operations,” said Kuldeep Bhatnagar, Vice President, FBSPL.

FBSPL welcomes all participants to visit Booth #617 in Las Vegas from October 6 to 9, 2025.

