High-Tech High Heels To Host 11Th Annual Friendraiser To Empower K12 Girls In STEM

- Sarah Bradshaw, Friendraiser Co-ChairDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The North Texas Chapter of High-Tech High Heels (HTHH) will host its 11th Annual Friendraiser on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Royal Oaks Country Club, located at 7915 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX. This annual event brings together supporters, partners, and community members for a fun evening including live and silent auctions. Proceeds will raise critical funds for STEM education programs that benefit K–12 girls and young women across North Texas.“It's a chance to celebrate the impact we've made with our partner organizations like Girls Inc, and to hear directly from some of the young women whose lives have been changed thanks to the generosity of our donors,” said Sarah Bradshaw, Friendraiser Co-Chair, HTHH North Texas.2025 Fundraising GoalsThis year's Friendraiser aims to raise $70,000, which will contribute to HTHH's overall annual goal of $260,000. A portion of these funds will support the expansion of original programs like Oh Snap! Circuits , which introduces students to electrical engineering through safe, hands-on kits. To date, over 300 kits have been distributed to summer camps, after-school sessions, and in-school STEM programs.Impact to DateSince its founding in 2001, High-Tech High Heels has granted $2.3 million to nonprofit partner organizations in all of our communities, reaching more than fifty-six thousand young women and girls.Partners and SponsorsThe 2025 Friendraiser is made possible thanks to generous corporate sponsors, including:Presenting Sponsor: Texas InstrumentsSilver Sponsors: Qorvo and Greenberg TraurigBronze Sponsor: AmazechSupporting Sponsor: LidoHTHH is also participating in the McDermott Challenge Grant, a $50,000 matching grant that requires at least $50,000 to be raised at this year's Friendraiser in order to unlock the full amount. All proceeds will benefit High-Tech High Heels programs dedicated to empowering girls in STEM. Donations can also be made during HTHH North Texas Giving Day on September 18, 2025.Event DetailsWhat: 11th Annual Friendraiser benefiting STEM education programs for girlsWhen: Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.Where: Royal Oaks Country Club | 7915 Greenville Avenue | Dallas, TexasIndividual Tickets $125, Pair of Tickets $200Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at the HTHH Friendraiser registration link .About High-Tech High HeelsHigh-Tech High Heels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in STEM. By raising funds and supporting nonprofit and school-based programs, HTHH provides engaging STEM education and inspiring experiences for K–12 girls. The organization's goal is to ensure that every girl has the opportunity to pursue a STEM career, limited only by her talents, efforts, and aspirations.For more information, visit:

