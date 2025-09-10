Senior Associate Dean and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University

Sonja Fritzsche is Senior Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Administration in the College of Arts and Letters at Michigan State University. Formerly Associate Dean for Academic Personnel, she is co-author of the Charting Pathways of Intellectual Leadership (CPIL) initiative hcommons), a values-based approach to evaluation that is transforming higher education. She has led multiple leadership workshops and published on "transformative listening" as well.

A Professor of German Studies, Fritzsche recently published a critical health humanities project in comparative German/US autism and disability studies entitled“'Ableist Fragility' and Chronic Stress in a Non-Autistic Parent Memoir from Germany.” A large part of her work focuses on German and Central/Eastern European literary history and film in the area of utopian/dystopian studies and comparative science fiction of the Cold War and related topics, and has appeared in six languages. Resulting publications include: The Routledge Companion to Gender and Science Fiction (2023) with Lisa Yaszek, Keren Omry, and Wendy Gay Peterson, Science Fiction Circuits of the South and East (2018) with Anindita Banerjee, The Liverpool Companion to World Science Fiction Film (2014, 2021 pbk./e-book), and the open access Science Fiction Literature in East Germany (2006). Her publications include articles, book chapters, and public digital scholarship, including the collaborative Inclusive Pedagogy Fellows Toolkit on the Knowledge Commons.



2025–present Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies and Administration and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University

2024–2025 Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University 2017–2023 Associate Dean for Academic Personnel and Administration and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University



2001 University of Minnesota, PhD in Germanic Studies 1995 UCLA, MA in Modern European History

ExperienceEducation