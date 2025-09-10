Sonja Fritzsche
-
Senior Associate Dean and Professor of German Studies,
Michigan State University
Sonja Fritzsche is Senior Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Administration in the College of Arts and Letters at Michigan State University. Formerly Associate Dean for Academic Personnel, she is co-author of the Charting Pathways of Intellectual Leadership (CPIL) initiative hcommons), a values-based approach to evaluation that is transforming higher education. She has led multiple leadership workshops and published on "transformative listening" as well.
A Professor of German Studies, Fritzsche recently published a critical health humanities project in comparative German/US autism and disability studies entitled“'Ableist Fragility' and Chronic Stress in a Non-Autistic Parent Memoir from Germany.” A large part of her work focuses on German and Central/Eastern European literary history and film in the area of utopian/dystopian studies and comparative science fiction of the Cold War and related topics, and has appeared in six languages. Resulting publications include: The Routledge Companion to Gender and Science Fiction (2023) with Lisa Yaszek, Keren Omry, and Wendy Gay Peterson, Science Fiction Circuits of the South and East (2018) with Anindita Banerjee, The Liverpool Companion to World Science Fiction Film (2014, 2021 pbk./e-book), and the open access Science Fiction Literature in East Germany (2006). Her publications include articles, book chapters, and public digital scholarship, including the collaborative Inclusive Pedagogy Fellows Toolkit on the Knowledge Commons.Experience
-
2025–present
Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies and Administration and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University
2024–2025
Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University
2017–2023
Associate Dean for Academic Personnel and Administration and Professor of German Studies, Michigan State University
-
2001
University of Minnesota, PhD in Germanic Studies
1995
UCLA, MA in Modern European History
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment