Seven Reported Dead in House Fire in Uruguay's capital
(MENAFN) At least seven people, including five minors and two elderly adults, perished in a devastating fire early Wednesday in Montevideo, Uruguay's capital, as confirmed by the national fire department.
The fire erupted around 6 a.m. local time in the Villa Española neighborhood, the department reported.
"We are working to determine the causes and origin of the fire. We cannot rule anything out, it would be too hasty," fire department spokesperson Victoria Barboza stated to local media at the scene of the blaze, where a five-bedroom home was entirely destroyed.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire had already engulfed the interior of the property, according to an initial report from the fire department.
So far in 2023, Uruguay has recorded at least 37 fatalities in urban fires, based on statistics from the fire department.
