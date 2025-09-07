Peskov Describes US, Russia Ties as Damaged
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that a full restoration of the bilateral relationship between Moscow and Washington will require considerable time.
He explained to a news agency on Friday that the extent of the harm inflicted on the ties prevents a swift recovery process.
Peskov confirmed that Moscow and Washington continue to communicate on different levels, emphasizing that “dialogue channels do exist.”
However, he noted that these communications have yet to result in a “complex revival” of the bilateral relationship.
Contact between the two countries, which was nearly absent for three years during the Biden administration, recommenced after US President Donald Trump took office in January.
Trump adopted a distinctly different strategy toward Russia by reopening top-tier diplomatic avenues with Moscow.
Since then, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had multiple phone conversations and recently met face-to-face in Alaska last month.
When asked about the prospects for normalization, Peskov said, “The process of finding a way out… of such a total freeze will take time.”
He added that the entire framework of bilateral relations has sustained “too much damage.”
Both Putin and Trump have described US-Russia relations under Joe Biden as being at the “lowest point” since the Cold War.
Last month, the Russian leader remarked that Trump’s presidency brought “a light at the end of the tunnel,” adding that Moscow is aiming for a reset in ties.
