China, Zimbabwe Elevate Relations

2025-09-07 08:29:08
(MENAFN) China and Zimbabwe have declared the enhancement of their bilateral relationship to an “all-weather community with a shared future,” following discussions between President Xi Jinping and President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

The two presidents convened in Beijing during the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Imperial Japan and the conclusion of World War II.

According to the statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi emphasized that this year represents the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Harare.

He described the partnership as “an example for solidarity and coordination between China and Africa, and for the Global South.”

Xi expressed his commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s development trajectory and encouraged stronger collaboration in sectors such as infrastructure, mining, trade, and investment.

“China will continue to firmly support Zimbabwe in independently pursuing a development path suited to its conditions, oppose external interference and illegal sanctions, and safeguard the shared interests of both countries and the broader Global South,” the Chinese president stressed.

In response, Mnangagwa reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s dedication to “building an all-weather community with a shared future with China,” pledging to consistently uphold the one-China principle and to deepen mutually advantageous cooperation across all domains.

