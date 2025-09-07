Boko Haram Kills 63 in Overnight Assault in Northeast Nigeria
(MENAFN) Boko Haram militants killed at least 63 people in an overnight assault on a resettled community in northeastern Nigeria, local officials reported Saturday.
The attack occurred late Friday in Darul Jamal, a village within the Bama region of Borno state. The residents had recently relocated from an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp, according to reports from local media.
Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who visited the site on Saturday, expressed deep shock over the killings. "We are here to commiserate with the people of Darul Jamal over what happened last night that has claimed the lives of many people. It is very sad. This community was settled a few months ago and they went about their normal activities, but unfortunately, they experienced a Boko Haram attack last night. Our visit is to commiserate with them and build their resilience," Zulum said in a statement to reporters.
The governor confirmed that the attack left 63 dead, including both civilians and soldiers, though the majority of the casualties were civilians. “At this moment we have confirmed that 63 people lost their lives, both civilians and military, although the civilian casualties are more. Close to about 60 civilians and 5 soldiers lost their lives,” Zulum added.
Zulum also addressed the challenge of security in the region, noting that while military presence has been bolstered, it is still insufficient to cover all vulnerable areas. "We have to take note that the numerical strength of the military is not enough to cover everywhere, so far so good, two sets of Forest Guards have been trained, therefore one of the solutions that we need to implement immediately is to deploy the trained Forest Guards to most of the locations that are vulnerable, they will protect the forest and communities,” he said.
Boko Haram, a violent extremist group primarily based in northeastern Nigeria, has expanded its operations across the region, with frequent attacks on civilians, security forces, and educational institutions. The group has been responsible for a brutal insurgency that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions since 2009. Despite military efforts to push back the insurgency, large parts of Borno state remain susceptible to further attacks.
The attack on Darul Jamal underscores the ongoing vulnerability of regions affected by Boko Haram's violence, despite ongoing military operations and counterterrorism strategies.
