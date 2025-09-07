Trump Claims US Has Lost India, Russia to China
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared on Friday via a post on Truth Social that the United States has seemingly “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China.”
Accompanying his statement was a photograph showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump extended his wishes for the trio to have a “long and prosperous future together.”
The three leaders had convened the previous Sunday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Tianjin, China.
Afterward, Putin stayed on to participate in the 80th anniversary ceremonies of World War II in Beijing, where he and Xi jointly oversaw a military parade that included other international dignitaries.
Trump went on to accuse Russia, China, and North Korea—whose leader Kim Jong-un was also in attendance—of “conspiring” against the United States.
Known for his frequent use of sarcasm in public remarks, Trump often directs his annual holiday messages toward those he labels as his “enemies.”
Russian officials quickly dismissed the allegation of a conspiracy. Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, told reporters that Trump’s remarks appeared to be made in a joking manner.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin stressed Russia’s desire for constructive engagement with Washington.
“The two-headed eagle, one of our national symbols, looks both ways,” he said, referring to Russia’s coat of arms. “Did we turn our backs on anyone? We did not. The eagle looks both ways just like always.”
Accompanying his statement was a photograph showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump extended his wishes for the trio to have a “long and prosperous future together.”
The three leaders had convened the previous Sunday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in Tianjin, China.
Afterward, Putin stayed on to participate in the 80th anniversary ceremonies of World War II in Beijing, where he and Xi jointly oversaw a military parade that included other international dignitaries.
Trump went on to accuse Russia, China, and North Korea—whose leader Kim Jong-un was also in attendance—of “conspiring” against the United States.
Known for his frequent use of sarcasm in public remarks, Trump often directs his annual holiday messages toward those he labels as his “enemies.”
Russian officials quickly dismissed the allegation of a conspiracy. Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, told reporters that Trump’s remarks appeared to be made in a joking manner.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Friday, Putin stressed Russia’s desire for constructive engagement with Washington.
“The two-headed eagle, one of our national symbols, looks both ways,” he said, referring to Russia’s coat of arms. “Did we turn our backs on anyone? We did not. The eagle looks both ways just like always.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment