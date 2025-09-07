Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia Announces USD650,000 Reward for Information on Cop Killer Fugitive

2025-09-07 08:25:16
(MENAFN) Australian authorities on Saturday announced a $1 million Australian dollar ($650,000) reward for information leading to the capture of Dezi Freeman, wanted for the alleged murder of two police officers.

Freeman, accused of fatally shooting two officers and injuring a third on August 26, remains at large. The officers were attempting to execute a search warrant on Freeman's property near the town of Porepunkah, located in Victoria's northeastern region. The warrant was related to historical sex offense charges.

Despite an ongoing search, Freeman's whereabouts remain unknown, with no confirmed sightings reported since the incident.

Freeman is believed to be associated with the "sovereign citizens" movement, a group that rejects government authority unless individuals expressly consent to it.

This reward is the largest ever offered in the state of Victoria for assistance in an arrest, underscoring the gravity of the manhunt.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, of the Homicide Squad, emphasized that the reward was not a result of a dead-end in the search. "It's not an act of desperation and it's far from it," Thomas said.

More than 450 officers are actively searching the rugged terrain near Porepunkah, where temperatures dipped below freezing on Saturday. The region, characterized by caves and mineshafts, is being meticulously combed by specialized police teams.

Authorities are considering multiple possibilities, including the possibility that Freeman may be receiving outside help, living alone in the wilderness, or that he has already died.

