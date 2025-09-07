Russia Launches Record 818 Russian Drones, Missiles on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported that Russia launched a record-breaking 818 drones and missiles in a relentless overnight attack, surpassing the previous high of 728 in July. The Ukrainian Air Force claimed its defense systems intercepted a majority of these, but Moscow's military asserted it had destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones across several regions.
The attack began late Friday, with Ukraine’s Air Force Command detailing the launch of 805 Shahed drones and UAV simulators, alongside nine Iskander-K cruise missiles and four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, all originating from Russian territory and the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
“According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 (0530 GMT), air defense systems shot down/suppressed 751 air targets: 747 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types; four Iskander-K cruise missiles,” the Air Force reported via Telegram.
Despite the interception of most incoming threats, the military reported that 56 drones and nine missiles struck 37 locations across Ukraine, leaving debris in eight separate areas.
The military highlighted that this was the most significant assault since July 9, when Russian forces launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, of which 711 drones and seven missiles were intercepted.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses destroyed 69 Ukrainian UAVs during the same timeframe, from midnight to 06:30 Moscow time (0330 GMT).
"On September 7, from midnight to 06:30 Moscow time (0330 GMT), air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 69 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry further specified that 21 drones were shot down in Krasnodar Krai, 13 in Voronezh, 10 in Belgorod, seven in Astrakhan, six in Volgograd, and smaller numbers in other regions. Four UAVs were reportedly intercepted over the Sea of Azov.
The escalation of aerial combat between Kyiv and Moscow has escalated in recent weeks, with both sides ramping up drone strikes across their borders.
