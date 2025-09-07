Japanese Premier Ishiba Steps Down as Leader of LDP
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced on Sunday that he will step down as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following increasing pressure to take responsibility for the party’s electoral defeat.
Ishiba, speaking at a press conference in the Prime Minister’s office, confirmed that he would not seek re-election as LDP leader in the upcoming leadership contest prompted by his resignation. "I have made the painful decision to step down despite still having unfinished tasks," he said.
Acknowledging his failure to meet public expectations, Ishiba expressed his belief that the LDP must undergo a true transformation. He cautioned against the temptation of "falling into easy populism" and emphasized the importance of the party maintaining its inclusive and tolerant nature.
On the matter of trade, Ishiba referred to discussions on U.S. tariff policies as a core responsibility of his government. Reflecting on recent developments, he noted that with the signing of a memorandum of understanding last week, progress had been made, influencing his decision to step aside.
Since the LDP's founding in 1955, its president typically ascends to the role of prime minister, given the party’s control of the largest bloc in Japan’s Diet. Historically, when an LDP president resigns or is replaced, the prime ministership shifts as well.
Ishiba’s resignation follows a major defeat for the ruling coalition in July, when the LDP lost its majority in the House of Councillors. This blow to the party’s standing reflected mounting public dissatisfaction. In addition, the LDP suffered a similar loss in the 2024 House of Representatives election, leaving the ruling bloc with a minority in both legislative chambers—a historic first since the party’s inception.
