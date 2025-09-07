UK Largest-Ever Business Delegation Set to Attend China Investment Fair
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom will dispatch its record business delegation to the 25th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT), with over 100 companies and representatives from across the nation, UK Trade Commissioner for China Lewis Neal announced on Saturday.
The UK is this year's guest country of honor at CIFIT, set to take place from Sept. 8 to 11 in Xiamen, a coastal city in Fujian Province, eastern China. The event will feature a series of investment-focused activities, exhibitions, and roadshows, drawing participants from more than 120 countries and regions.
The UK’s national pavilion at the fair will span 400 square meters and is themed "Invest in Great." It will spotlight prominent sectors including financial and professional services, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, clean energy, and creative industries.
In an exclusive interview with media, Neal explained that the UK's presence at CIFIT aims to assist British businesses in tapping into opportunities within the Chinese market, promote the UK as the top investment destination in Europe, and foster partnerships between Chinese companies looking to expand abroad and UK service providers.
"Wherever Chinese companies go in the world, we want UK firms to be at their side," he said.
Neal expressed strong confidence in China’s economic prospects, emphasizing its position as the world’s second-largest economy with vast growth opportunities in sectors like automotive, life sciences, and renewable energy.
The UK trade commissioner also lauded China’s digital economy as "vibrant, competitive and diverse," noting the growing use of digital channels by British companies to connect with Chinese consumers.
He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural and commercial ties between the two nations, including inviting Chinese Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to major UK events such as London Fashion Week.
On the topic of climate cooperation, Neal underscored the alignment between China’s low-carbon transition and the UK’s expertise in green technologies. He remarked, "China’s emission reduction plans are of vital importance to the planet."
Since its inception in 1997, CIFIT, organized by China’s Ministry of Commerce, has become a key platform for promoting investment and fostering global development.
