Jonathan Beloff

Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London

Jonathan R. Beloff, PhD, is an Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) funded postdoctoral research associate in the Department of War Studies at King's College London. His research focuses on the regional politics and security of the African Great Lakes. His first book, Foreign Policy in Post-Genocide Rwanda: Elite Perceptions of Global Engagement, published in 2021 by Routledge, examines the reasons behind Rwanda's foreign relations. Additionally, he has published academic journal articles, book chapters, book reviews and editorials on issues facing Central Africa. Since 2008, his travels to the region have led him to work and consult with numerous Rwandan and international government officials. Within these periods of foreign residence, including multiple extended stays in Rwanda, he developed unique skills to engage and consult with a range of different foreign officials as well as Rwandan policymakers responsible for formulating public policy.

2022–present Postdoctoral research associate, King's College London



2019 School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), PhD in Politics and International Studies

2012 New York University, Masters in Global Affairs 2011 Richard Stockon University of New Jersey, BA: Politics

2022 Military Strategies During the Genocide Against the Tutsis in Rwanda Role: Principle Investigator Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council

