Jonathan Beloff
-
Postdoctoral Research Associate,
King's College London
Jonathan R. Beloff, PhD, is an Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) funded postdoctoral research associate in the Department of War Studies at King's College London. His research focuses on the regional politics and security of the African Great Lakes. His first book, Foreign Policy in Post-Genocide Rwanda: Elite Perceptions of Global Engagement, published in 2021 by Routledge, examines the reasons behind Rwanda's foreign relations. Additionally, he has published academic journal articles, book chapters, book reviews and editorials on issues facing Central Africa. Since 2008, his travels to the region have led him to work and consult with numerous Rwandan and international government officials. Within these periods of foreign residence, including multiple extended stays in Rwanda, he developed unique skills to engage and consult with a range of different foreign officials as well as Rwandan policymakers responsible for formulating public policy.Experience
-
2022–present
Postdoctoral research associate, King's College London
-
2019
School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), PhD in Politics and International Studies
2012
New York University, Masters in Global Affairs
2011
Richard Stockon University of New Jersey, BA: Politics
-
2022
Military Strategies During the Genocide Against the Tutsis in Rwanda
Role:
Principle Investigator
Funding Source:
Arts and Humanities Research Council
