Kerala's Onam Dishes Onboard Emirates

Dubai: Emirates will be marking the Kerala harvest until 6 September, with authentic Onam dishes served across all cabin classes. Giving travellers a taste of home, curated menus featuring the distinctive flavours of Onam will be offered onboard Emirates flights to and from Dubai to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Emirates customers in all classes will appreciate the traditional appetisers for lunch and dinner of sharkara upperi - banana roasted in sweet jaggery, kaya varuthathu - crisp banana chips and kondattam mulaku - fried sundried chillies steeped in yoghurt. Customers may also indulge in a selection of flavourful dips essential for Onam, including kaalan made of coconut, fresh yoghurt and yam, cucumber pachadi - a garnished salad, and puli inji – a sweet and tangy ginger-based chutney. First and Business Class customers will also be served Kerala-style pappadam and mango pickle.

A variety of Onam main courses will follow including alleppey kozhi curry - spiced chicken in coconut sauce, served with avial, chemba rice and cabbage carrot thoran, or vegetarian sadhya - sambar and kootu, paired with matta rice and carrot pea thoran, nadan kozhi kari - pan-fried chicken with coconut and spices, steamed rice, carrot pea thoran and vegetable kootu, or padavalanga thoran with chemba rice, erissery and bean thoran. First Class customers can also choose the tasty Kerala-style chicken stew.

Desserts will include favourites like palada pradhaman- creamy rice pudding served with roasted pistachios, raisins, and cashew nuts, or parippu payasam - the popular sweet lentil pudding topped with roasted coconut flakes. Staying true to the festive season, all meals will be served on banana leaf dish liners to offer an authentic feel to the sadhya for Keralites.

To make the journey even more enjoyable, those celebrating Onam can enjoy more than 6,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates award-winning ice, featuring 15 Malayalam movies including Ponman, Pani and Anand Sreebala, and more than 170 Indian movies from timeless classics along with popular Indian TV shows and 48 music albums by Indian artists.

