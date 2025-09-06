Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kramatorsk Community Suffered Its Fourth Shelling In Day

2025-09-06 07:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Ukrinform.

“At 17:08, the Kramatorsk community suffered its fourth attack in 24 hours. Using the Uragan multiple launch rocket system, Russian troops struck the private sector, damaging two residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the community leader wrote.

Read also: Warehouses burn down in Odesa after Russian UAV attack

As reported, on September 6, the Russian army carried out several strikes on Kramatorsk with drones in Donetsk region, resulting in injuries to a local residen and damage to houses.

Photo: Oleksandr Honcharenko / Facebook

