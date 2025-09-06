Kramatorsk Community Suffered Its Fourth Shelling In Day

As reported, on September 6, the Russian army carried out several strikes on Kramatorsk with drones in Donetsk region, resulting in injuries to a local residen and damage to houses.

“At 17:08, the Kramatorsk community suffered its fourth attack in 24 hours. Using the Uragan multiple launch rocket system, Russian troops struck the private sector, damaging two residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the community leader wrote.

