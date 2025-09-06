

Ibai Llanos Pits Costa Rican Gallo Pinto Against Colombian Arepas in a Breakfast Competition

Culture & Lifestyle Updated: September 5, 2025

If you want to support Costa Rican gallo pinto, you must visit Ibai Llanos's social media accounts, click "like" and enter the name of the country and the dish

By TCRN STAFF September 5, 2025

Ibai Llanos, one of the most influential content creators, pitted Costa Rican gallo pinto against Colombian arepas. This culinary showdown is part of the digital competition called"World Breakfast Cup," which he organizes on his social media.

Ibai Llanos, one of the most influential content creators, pitted Costa Rican gallo pinto against Colombian arepas. This culinary showdown is part of the digital competition called“World Breakfast Cup,” which he organizes on his social media.

This initiative brings together the most representative breakfasts from various countries and pits them against each other in a single-elimination tournament. The“World Breakfast Cup” includes participation from countries from different latitudes.

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Spain

United States

France

Guatemala

Japan

Mexico

Peru

United Kingdom

Dominican Republic

Venezuela.

In the tournament's dynamics, the first round pits Mexico against Peru, Argentina against the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica against Colombia.

The highlight of this event is that voting to decide the winning breakfast for each matchup is conducted through comments on Ibai's social media posts. If you want to support Costa Rica's gallo pinto, you have to visit Ibai Llanos's social media accounts, click“like” and enter the name of the country and the dish.

Ibai Llanos is a Spanish streamer and content creator who has achieved worldwide fame thanks to his charisma, creativity, and ability to connect with massive audiences.

With millions of followers on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter, Ibai has transcended the gaming world to become a cultural phenomenon, organizing innovative events, celebrity interviews, and live streams that attract millions. Its relevance lies in its ability to combine entertainment, current events and community participation.

